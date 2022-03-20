OLYMPIA — Discover Pass free days will soon be extended to all state recreational sites and lands.
Gov. Jay Inslee last week signed a bill that will extend where Discover Pass holders can get in free.
State parks designate 12 days each calendar year when entry is free, no day fee or Discover Pass needed. Under the bill signed Thursday, those days will now include all Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources and State Parks and Recreation Commission sites and lands.
The bill passed unanimously out of the Legislature.
The three departments that run state lands must work together to designate 12 days each year when access is free, and they should, if possible, coincide with National Parks free days.
Supporters of the bill said there is some confusion over which state lands fall under the free days, and Department of Fish and Wildlife tries not to enforce on free days because of the confusion.
Extending them to all recreational lands will make it easier and less confusing for people to access public lands, Brian Considine, legislative director at the Department of Natural Resources, told legislators in January.
Republican lawmakers pushed this session to make state parks free for everyone, but no bill to do so made it through this year.
Democrats also discussed making state parks and fairs free, using the unprecedented amount of additional revenue they had when writing their budget. That proposal also did not make it into the final budget.
The remaining state parks free days for 2022 are:
April 22: Earth Day
June 11: National Get Outdoors Day
June 12: Free Fishing Day
June 19: Juneteenth
Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day
Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day
Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Nov. 25 — Native American Heritage Day
___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.