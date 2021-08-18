For 60 years, the Discovery Center has invited people of all ages to experience the Columbia River and all the benefits it provides. From underwater windows that get you close to fish swimming past the dam to exhibits that let you get your hands on the thrill of creating clean, carbon-fee hydropower, a visit to the Discovery Center will both educate and entertain.
What’s happening at the Discovery Center at Rocky Reach Dam?
In the first major renovations since the building opened in the 1960s, the Discovery Center has been completely remodeled, exhibit space expanded and all-new displays installed. It will give visitors a whole new way to experience the Columbia River.
We can’t wait to welcome you back at the reopening celebration on Aug. 28, 2021!
Why was the Discovery Center remodeled?
The need for major upgrades was identified as part of strategic facilities planning starting in 2014. Rigorous analysis showed it was more cost-effective to remodel the building than do the major maintenance needed as separate projects. The investments in the Discovery Center will yield benefits for generations, made as part of Chelan County PUD’s (public utility district) commitment to building a brighter future for its customer-owners and the community in Chelan County, the region and visitors from around the globe.
When did the project start?
Designing the renovations started in 2018
The center and former museum closed in fall 2019
Big new windows in fish viewing were installed in early 2020
Remodeling the building started in October 2020
Installing the all-new exhibits started in mid-May 2021
Celebrating the reopening is set for Aug. 28, 2021
How big is the Discovery Center?
The remodeled center is 11,523 square feet, offering about 30 percent more space than before. Most of the new square footage is within the original footprint of the building. The new space is gained from remodeling and repurposing some space including former storage areas.
What are some of the biggest changes?
Extending the cool, mid-century roof toward the river is creating 1,735 square feet of sheltered, outside exhibit space. The extended roof also covers a 471 square-foot second-story deck with a unique view of Rocky Reach Dam, the Columbia River and the surrounding landscape.
