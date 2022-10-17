OKMULGEE, Okla. — Dismembered bodies found in the Deep Fork River in Oklahoma have been identified as those of four men reported missing last week, the local police chief said on Monday, adding: "This is now a murder investigation."

Investigators found the first remains on Friday and determined over the weekend that the victims died from gunshot wounds before they were cut up and dumped into the river, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told a news conference.



