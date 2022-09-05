Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SPOKANE — A man was killed by Spokane police Sunday night after a dispute with a neighbor ended with gunfire.

Robert Bradley, 41, was shot by an officer after police arrived at his Hillyard home, 2933 E. Wabash Ave., to serve an anti-harassment order stemming from complaints he had threatened neighbors with violence. Bradley was at his home and was armed with what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon, one of the neighbors told police on Sunday night.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?