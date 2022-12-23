P-22

P-022 was the National Park Service's most famous mountain lion and known as the “Hollywood Cat," where he was a resident of Griffith Park in the city of Los Angeles. At about 12 years old, he was one of the oldest cats in a NPS' study.

 Provided photo/National Park Service

LOS ANGELES — Even in death, the mountain lion known as P-22 is caught between two worlds.

To many Angelenos, he was a celebrity and symbol of an untamed California that's quickly vanishing. But for centuries, Native American tribes called mountain lions teachers and viewed them as their relatives.



