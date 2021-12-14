MOSES LAKE — An airplane used to transport senior U.S. government officials — including the president and vice president — was parked at the Grant County International Airport on Monday.
"Yes, that is an official U.S. government aircraft," said airport director Rich Mueller, who added he could give no details on why it was here.
The specially modified Boeing 757 known as a C-32A was parked outside the main hangar of Greenpoint Technologies Inc., which customizes large commercial aircraft with specialized luxury interiors for heads of state and the leaders of very large corporations.
Greenpoint Technologies, which is owned by French aerospace giant Safran, did not respond to requests for comment prior to press time.
With the tail number 90004, the aircraft is one of four operated by the U.S. Air Force and is sometimes known as "Air Force Two" because it is used to transport the vice president of the United States, though according to the Air Force, the first lady, various cabinet members and sometimes even the president use the aircraft to fly to cities with smaller airports.
According to a report published in June on the website Defense One, the Air Force dropped plans this year to replace the four C-32s, despite the fact the planes are 25 years old.
In addition, a C-40B/C — a modified 737 designed to carry cabinet secretaries and members of Congress — with the tail number 10041 performed several touch-and-gos — landing and then taking off again without stopping — Monday morning.
Mueller said he did not know if the presence of the two U.S. government aircraft in Moses Lake was related.
"Getting to see both here is a rare treat," he said.
