WENATCHEE — Initial results from Tuesday’s election show state Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, is far ahead of his fellow Republican challenger, Robert Amenn.
As of Wednesday morning, the incumbent Steele had 26,262 votes to Amenn’s 5,359 votes. Steele has 79.9% of the vote to represent the newly redrawn District 12, which includes parts of Chelan, Douglas, King and Snohomish counties.
Steele is a former member of the Chelan City Council and current executive director of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce. In a forum hosted by The Wenatchee World, Steele said his priorities in another term would be economic development and job creation.
Steele received at least 65% of the vote in each of the four counties that include a portion of District 12.
Steele performed best in Douglas County, collecting 88.24% of the votes so far, though the county also had the fewest number of voters in the election, with 2,424. Chelan County, where the bulk of voters in District 12 live, collected Steele 86.83% of the vote.
Of the 3,989 voters of District 12 in King County, Steele received 70.2% of the vote. And in Snohomish County, Steele received 65.75% of the vote.
Updated vote counts for Chelan and Douglas counties will be released Thursday. The election will be certified by each county on Nov. 29 and the Washington Secretary of State will certify the results by Dec. 8.
When the legislature resumes next year, members will be tasked with crafting the state’s biennial budget, among other priorities.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone