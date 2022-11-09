WENATCHEE — Initial results from Tuesday’s election show state Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, is far ahead of his fellow Republican challenger, Robert Amenn.

As of Wednesday morning, the incumbent Steele had 26,262 votes to Amenn’s 5,359 votes. Steele has 79.9% of the vote to represent the newly redrawn District 12, which includes parts of Chelan, Douglas, King and Snohomish counties.

Mike Steele.jpg

Rep. Mike Steele

R 12th District


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?