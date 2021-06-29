WENATCHEE — Residents of the 8th Washington Congressional District disagree on whether the combination of east and west areas in the district is the right mix.
More than 60 individuals registered to share their concerns about redistricting measures relating to the 8th District Monday night during a public outreach meeting hosted by the Washington State Redistricting Commission.
District 8, currently represented by Democrat U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, is a mix of suburban and rural areas, including East Wenatchee, Wenatchee, the Cascade Mountains and parts of King and Pierce counties. The most recent redistricting was the first time Kittitas, Chelan and parts of Douglas counties were placed in a congressional district with communities in the greater Seattle area.
Edward Martinez, a member of the Chelan County Planning Commission, said his biggest fear is that districts would be redrawn to represent the State of Liberty, a proposal for a new state formed from Eastern Washington championed by former state Rep. Matt Shea.
“A clear division in our redistricting RCDs where the boundaries look anything like his Liberty boundaries will only bolster his hateful rhetoric and further divide our state,” Martinez said. “We are better together.”
Bill Miller, who lives near Lake Wenatchee, also spoke in favor of maintaining connections between Eastern and Western Washington.
“The mountains are not barriers; they are helpers,” Miller said. “Having a congressional footprint on both sides of the mountains benefits all of Washington at the federal level and makes us stronger at pushing legislation.”
Joni Sensel, from Greenwater in Pierce County, disagreed, arguing that the areas east and west of the Cascades have vastly different needs, resources, climates and economic concerns and should thus be split between two congressional districts.
Other individuals focused their comments on more local communities, specifically the Latino community of East Wenatchee and Wenatchee and the Yakama Nation, which is currently split between multiple legislative districts.
One commenter from Manson, John Haggerty, expressed concern that the Wenatchee and Chelan valleys would be split despite the connections between the area in terms of tourism and agricultural and wine production.
Other commenters voiced concern that current district boundaries drown out certain voices, including those of the working class, minorities, Indigenous peoples and Republicans.
“The state of Washington is more diverse than Wisconsin, but you would not really know it from the faces of our legislators,” Ellensburg resident Laura Mill said. “My first request is to let the possibility of increased diverse representation be your primary guiding principle.”
She added that Kittitas County has more in common with the Western parts of the state than with Eastern Washington and should thus be kept with areas like King County.
Corey Bailey, a former candidate for the 8th Congressional and 5th Legislative districts, disagreed, stating that Kittitas County should remain with Eastern areas.
“While we pretend that it is a ‘purple district,’ and while we pretend that this isn’t a partisan activity, let’s be real — it actually is,” Bailey said. “The bottom line is that Republicans are not well represented in the 5th or the Eighth; they are represented by Democrats across all four elected positions.”
Individuals who did not participate in the outreach meeting can submit written public comment through the redistricting commission’s website.
Washington congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years in consensus with the release of new census data. The Redistricting Commission must submit new boundaries by Nov. 15, 2021, even though it likely won’t receive 2020 Census data until August — months after the data is usually released.