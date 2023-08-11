US-NEWS-SEXUAL-ASSAULTS-PLANES-DMT

Reports of sexual assaults on planes are on the rise across the country. 

SEATTLE — Reports of sexual assaults on planes are on the rise across the country with law enforcement officials expecting the number of reported cases this year, which sits at 62, to surpass last year's 90 cases.

In the Western District of Washington, prosecutors have filed separate cases against four men facing some form of charges for sexual assault of either a teen girl or young woman while on flights bound for Seattle.



