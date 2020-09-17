OLYMPIA — The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced all recreation lands in Eastern Washington will reopen beginning Friday.
Eastside recreation has been closed since Sept. 8. due to critical wildfire danger. While that danger has decreased slightly, DNR is reminding folks to stay diligent when it comes to fire safety.
“We are optimistic this weather will continue to cooperate, allowing us to reopen eastside recreation areas closed due to extreme wildfire danger and the risk to the public as they enter those lands through wildfire-impacted roads and towns,” said Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands. “I urge everyone to continue to follow all safety regulations, the statewide burn ban and target shooting ban, keeping in mind it only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire.”
A burn ban and shooting ban remain in place on all DNR-managed lands.