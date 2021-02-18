KENNEWICK — The decrease in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities area has been dramatic, said Dr. Amy Person, the health officer for Benton and Franklin counties at a Thursday media briefing.
"Disease activity has dropped by 50% over the last month," she said. "We are now approaching levels as low as they were prior to the start of the holidays, which is very encouraging news."
Benton County's new cases have been on a steady downward trend recently, although Franklin County's drop in cases appears to have recently plateaued, she said.
The Benton Franklin Health District reported 77 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 38 in Benton County and 39 in Franklin County.
The total for the two counties was higher than on previous days this week, possibly reflecting an increase in testing for COVID-19 as roads improved after snowstorms late last week through the Presidents Day weekend.
The new cases announced Thursday put the average number of new cases for the week so far — starting with the weekend — at 44 per day.
That is down from an average of 64 new cases a day last week, and 76 and 94 the previous two weeks.
The Tri-Cities area has had about 18 new cases per 100,000 people on average for each of the past seven days.
The rate remains higher than the case rate of 11 new cases on average per day per 100,000 in Washington state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.
The national rate for the same period was 25 per 100,000. South Carolina has the highest rate in the United States at 56. Hawaii has the lowest at just under 4.
The percentage of patients being treated for COVID-19 at area hospitals remained below 10% for a second day.
The patient count, as reported Thursday, increased by two to 38. But that still came to just under 10% of the 384 patients in hospitals in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser.
The state Department of Health looks for less than 10% COVID patients to ensure adequate hospital capacity.
The COVID patient census was as high as 89 patients for Benton and Franklin county hospitals in late June.
The new COVID-19 cases reported in the two counties Thursday bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 25,127, including 278 local residents who died of complications of COVID-19.
There have been 14,396 cases in Benton County and 10,731 in Franklin County confirmed with positive test results.