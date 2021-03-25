WENATCHEE — More than 4,000 people drove away from Wenatchee’s mass vaccination site with a sore arm and a dose of COVID-19 vaccine last week. The site, at the Town Toyota Center, is one of four mass vaccination centers run by the state.
Since it opened in late January through last week, the Wenatchee site has administered more than 31,000 vaccinations. Over 67,000 first-doses have been administered in total in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
With eligibility opening to more people next week, is the region in need of another mass vaccination site or a boost to vaccine allocation similar to what is coming to the Yakima Valley?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday announced a six-week mass vaccination program is on its way to the Yakima Valley, with the goal of boosting the daily vaccination count from around 200 people per day to 1,200.
This federally-funded initiative will expand vaccination services to rural and agricultural communities in the Yakima area, according to a press release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office. The program will enhance the capacity of mobile units along with a boost to the fixed drive-thru site at Central Washington State Fair Park.
The situations between the Yakima Valley and the North Central region are slightly different, said Luke Davies, health administrator for the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
“We have around 5,000 to 6,000 migrant workers in Chelan and Douglas counties,” Davies said. “Yakima in one county has over 20,000 to 25,000 agricultural workers. That’s enough that you need to put a mass vaccination site in order to get through all those people or you need to have a significant more amount of vaccine show up. The important thing to remember is that with the limited supply our deployments look different.”
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is expecting vaccine allocation to increase sometime in mid-April, so the area can expect to see vaccine availability increase, Davies said.
In rural areas of Grant and Okanogan counties, farther away from Wenatchee's mass vaccination site, community health centers are a necessary tool to reach under-resourced populations, according to Jesus Hernandez, CEO of Family Health Centers in Okanogan County.
"Reaching people that are hard to serve doesn't necessarily mean a hundred people at a time," Hernandez said. "It might be 20 people at a time in smaller sites and events. It requires a different approach than a mass vaccination center. We need to have both approaches."
Hernandez said Family Health Centers partners with local coalitions, churches, growers, and even individuals to make sure that nobody is left behind as the state's COVID-19 rollout plan continues.
A shortage of vaccines and volunteers has been holding back vaccine rollout in Grant County, according to Misty Aguilar, public information officer for the Grant County Health District. The Grant County Vaccine Taskforce collaborates with healthcare agencies in the area to set up pop-up clinics around the county. The taskforce will hold clinics in Ephrata, Mattawa and Royal City this Saturday.
But last Saturday, while in Quincy vaccinating folks, they barely had enough volunteers according to Aguilar. Even so, the health district is currently filling its vaccination slots for now, Aguilar said. "We have just enough," she said.