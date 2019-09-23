MONITOR — A small dog died Monday morning when a fifth-wheel trailer caught fire.
Crews responded about 4:30 a.m. to the burning trailer on Bridge Street in Monitor. When they arrived, the trailer was almost fully engulfed, said Chief Phil Mosher with Chelan County Fire District 6.
A man living in the trailer escaped without major injuries, but his dog, described as a daschund or similar breed, died in the fire, Mosher said.
The trailer was completely destroyed and fire extended into a wood-frame structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Mosher believes it started inside the trailer.
Chelan County fire districts 6 and 1 and the Cashmere Fire Department responded to the scene.