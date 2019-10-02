MALAGA — Pet bulldogs alerted homeowners to a garage fire Wednesday in Malaga.
About noon, the two dogs began "hitting their heads" into the door of a mobile home on the 4300 block of Searles Road, said Chief Brian Brett with Chelan County Fire District 1. The owners went to the door and saw their garage was on fire.
"The dogs alerted them," Brett said, adding, "It's nice having dogs, but they don't replace smoke detectors."
Fire crews were called about 12:20 p.m. and knocked the fire down in under 10 minutes, Brett said. Most of the damage was on an outside wall of the garage, though some fire did spread into the ceiling. Crews had to remove some sheetrock to extinguish the fire, but Brett called the garage "completely salvageable."
The cause isn't clear, though officials are examining a heat lamp used to keep the dogs warm as a possible ignition source, Brett said.