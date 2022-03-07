BELLINGHAM — Dogs are on a tighter leash in Bellingham after the City Council unanimously approved changes to its municipal code, making the definition of having your canine "under control" more explicit after continuing citizen complaints.
In a unanimous vote Monday, Feb. 28, the council changed the definition of dog owner to "responsible person" and further defined the meaning of having a dog "under control," whether it's on a leash or off.
" 'Under control' means that the responsible person, by means of a leash, restrains the animal to the responsible person's immediate proximity, preventing the animal from coming into physical contact with another animal or person, trespassing upon property or provoking or chasing other persons, wildlife, animals, or vehicles of any sort. An animal is presumed not to have been under control if injury, harassment, trespass, or damage has occurred," according to the new code language.
All dogs must be leashed on Bellingham parks and trails, except in certain designated areas.
"In areas of park property designated for off-leash dog exercise and training, nonaggressive, healthy dogs may be off-leash but must be within the responsible person's view and under voice control by means of an audible command or signal. The responsible person must always have a leash in hand and properly dispose of all dog waste," according to the new code.
Parks Department employees field many complaints about dogs, including aggressive dogs, off-leash dogs and dog waste, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.
"It's one of our top issues," Parks and Recreation Department Director Nicole Oliver told The Herald in February.
Oliver said a new Park Ambassadors program last summer showed promise in persuading dog owners to follow the rules.
That program will continue this summer, along with more signs about the leash law, and ambassadors eventually might get limited police powers to issue citations, she told the council in February.
