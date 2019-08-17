WENATCHEE — They didn't seem to care about the rules of no running — or barking — on the deck.
Fun-loving Labradors, playful pointers and happy-go-lucky golden retrievers dove after tennis balls and splashed in the wading area Saturday evening at the Wenatchee City Pool. They were allowed to swim for two hours before the pool closed for the season.
Emma Savage, of Wenatchee, works at the pool and has been a lifeguard for the doggy paddle. This was the first time her fluffy white Samoyed, Kip, got to join.
"I knew he'd really enjoy playing with all the dogs in the water on a hot summer day," she said. "We take him to the Wenatchee River sometimes and he swims around; he loves that. He's more of a snow dog, though."
Still, the 2-year-old pup was happy to jump around in the wading pool with his new friends.
"It socializes them, for sure, and it brings people together to socialize as well," Savage said. "There's not a lot of resources for dogs to cool off in the summer here, even though the summers are extreme sometimes."
This was the sixth year for the doggy paddle, though it's been canceled some years because of smoke.
Gina Shaw, a city recreation coordinator, said dogs had to be current on vaccines and owners had to stay with their pets. Lifeguards were on deck, and cleanup bags were provided in case of accidents.
Staff tried to keep dogs on the shallow end of the pool, but the better swimmers didn't seem to have a problem on the deep end. Owners could also bring life vests or toys.
"It's showcasing what we have here," Shaw said. "It's one of the last outdoor pools in the region, I believe. There's only a few left. We've had great weather, so it's wonderful. ... Everybody's being really respectful and having a good time."
Wenatchee resident Trent Grigsby and his family took their 5-year-old border collie mix, Leia, to the event. He said they heard about it from their involvement in the local Velocity swim team.
Grigsby said Leia jumps off the boat when they take her out on the Entiat and Columbia rivers.
"The river's got a current, and just like for humans, that current's pretty dangerous," he said. "You can get caught up in it. At least here, there's not really any current and it's not super deep. It's a great area, plus it's all fenced in so you don't have to worry about breaking any rules about having your dog off leash."
It was also the first doggy paddle for East Wenatchee resident Dave Miller and his family. Miller said it was good socialization for their 18-month-old German shorthaired pointer, Cedar.
"She loves to swim and we've always wanted to do it," he said. "This is the first opportunity we've had to do it. She loves the water, for sure."
He said he's participated in dock dog competitions in the past and that Saturday's event was good training in case Cedar also gets involved in the sport.
Amanda Barg, of Wenatchee, helped her 8.5-year-old golden retriever, Ellie, onto the lower diving board and threw the dog's favorite toy into the pool.
"We go to the river or go paddle boarding, so she's pretty used to being in the water," Barg said. "She won't fetch anything on dry land usually."
The event allowed dogs that are usually on leash to play off leash in a controlled environment, she said. But Ellie seemed to care more about her toy than the other canines.
"She's willing to fetch other dogs' toys as well," Barg said.