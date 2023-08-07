US-NEWS-TRUMP-ELECTION-PROBE-CS

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorneys for Donald Trump explained Monday how they’ll protect evidence in the case connected to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — although their client spent the weekend complaining about prosecutors and the judge on social media.

Federal prosecutors had filed a proposed protective order on Friday, writing that it would allow the government to provide Trump with discovery information while “protecting a large amount of sensitive and confidential material.”