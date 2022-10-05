ATLANTA — A federal appeals court granted the U.S. Justice Department’s request to expedite its challenge to a Florida judge’s appointment of a so-called special master to review thousands of White House documents recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The order Wednesday from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals didn’t immediately specify when arguments would happen — or which judges would hear them — but set a briefing schedule that wraps up on Nov. 17.



