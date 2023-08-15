dolly-parton

Dolly Parton

 David Redfern/Getty Images

TACOMA — The Pantages Theater was filled with country music fans and literacy advocates Tuesday afternoon as Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton rolled out her initiative to get more books into the hands of early readers.

Lawmakers, education leaders and admirers of the country music icon celebrated the expansion of Parton’s Imagination Library organization into Washington. The nonprofit mails books monthly at no cost to children from birth to age 5. Lt. Gov. Denny Heck proclaimed Aug. 15 “Imagination Library of Washington Day.”



