Ukrainian service members ride on tanks during a counteroffensive operation in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian service members ride on tanks during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture from the Ukrainian Armed Forces released Monday.

 Ukrainian Armed Forces via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Biden administration officials are attempting to tamp down any overly optimistic expectations following Ukraine’s significant gains against Russia in recent days.

Ukraine claims to have retaken thousands of square miles of Russian-occupied territory in an offensive that began last week. Moscow acknowledged a “regrouping,” which others saw as a retreat.



