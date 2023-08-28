US-NEWS-TRUMP-TRIALS-GET

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Steven Sadow (left), arrive at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump surrendered to multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump’s legal woes are mounting just as the race for the 2024 presidential election heats up.

The former president, who’s campaigning for another term in the White House, potentially faces as many as six criminal and civil cases in the next year, including lawsuits against him, his family and companies. The four criminal indictments pose the greatest threat to the former president because they all carry potential prison terms.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.