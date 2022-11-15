Pre-election rally held in support of Republican candidates in Dayton

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 7. 

 Reuters/Gaelen Morse

NEW YORK, New York — Donald Trump has defeated his niece Mary Trump in a lawsuit where she accused the former president and two of his siblings of defrauding her out of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

In a decision on Monday, Justice Robert Reed of a New York state court in Manhattan said Mary Trump released her claims against her relatives in a 2001 settlement over the estate of Donald Trump's father Fred Trump Sr.



