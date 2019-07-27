CHELAN — Chelan Fire and Rescue’s top position will change hands five months early.
The department announced in a news release Wednesday that Chief Tim Lemon, who’d planned on retiring at the end of the year, is taking a job as chief of North Whidbey Fire and Rescue beginning in early August.
Lemon's last day with the department is July 31, the department said.
Succeeding him as chief is Deputy Chief Mark Donnell. Officially, Donnell will take over as interim chief with the expectation that he’ll be named chief Jan. 1, 2020.
According to Fire Commissioner Russ Jones, the move is in line with a succession plan put in place by the department in 2016.
Lemon was expected to retire within four years and savings from his salary would pay the salary of Assistant Chief Brandon Asher, the department said. Asher’s position is funded by a grant set to expire in 2021.