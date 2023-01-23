Luis Vargas, left, rides a rental Bird electric scooter with his friend Jonathan Garcia and brother Carlos, all of Wenatchee, along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail in May 2022. Electric scooters are allowed on the trail.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — People probably have seen the six-year-old “Don’t be that guy!” campaign from the Chelan County PUD about the rules on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
But is that motorized bike allowed on the PUD's trails? What about scooters?
Neil Neroutsos, PUD corporate communications manager, said no gas powered vehicles are allowed on the trails, but electric scooters, electric bicycles, electric skateboards, segways and motorized wheelchairs are allowed on the trails and can go up to speeds of 15 mph only.
Neroutsos also said he wants people on their means of transportation to give each other space, stay on the right side of the trail — as when driving — and warn others when passing.
Other rules, on the PUD website, include: don't take up more than half of the trail, move off the trail when stopping, and don't leave any debris on the trail.
For more park and trail etiquette guidelines, visit the Chelan County PUD website at http://bit.ly/3XHCqJG.
