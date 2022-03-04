SEATTLE — Looking to get outside? Don’t miss two free days at Washington state parks this month, as well as additional free days throughout the year.
Wednesday, March 9, will be free for visitors to commemorate Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday. The environmental activist and former chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission dedicated his life to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Tribe, according to Washington State Parks.
Passes will also not be required on March 19, to celebrate State Parks’ 108th birthday.
On nonfree days, visitors must display a Discover Pass on their vehicle dashboard or on the rearview mirror for parking access. The pass costs $30 annually, or $10 daily, and allows vehicle access to recreation lands managed by State Parks, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
