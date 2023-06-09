WENATCHEE— Washington Senate-proclaimed Eldest Wenatchee Resident, Dorothy Reed, is celebrating her 110th birthday with a visit from Sen. Brad Hawkins and a shoutout from the Seattle Mariners, her all-time favorite sports team.
Reed first moved to Wenatchee from Jamestown, North Dakota in 1936. Already a baseball fan, Dorothy later became an avid devotee of the Seattle Mariners. Having received word of Reed’s fanship after the senate resolution was read in Olympia in April, with Reed's grandsons in attendance, the Mariners decided to do something special to commemorate Dorothy’s birthday.
Reed will receive a birthday shoutout from the announcers during the Mariners game airing Saturday at 7 p.m. along with a special video message from members of the team that will be shown to her directly. Senator Brad Hawkins will be visiting Reed to witness her birthday video and in-game shout out as well as gift her a personalized Mariners jersey and a copy of the commemorative resolution from the Senate. This will be Hawkins’ first time meeting Reed.
Reed reaching the age of 110 qualifies her to join the exclusive club of supercentenarians, an unofficial list maintained by volunteers through Wikipedia. Dorothy is the only living supercentenarian currently on the list for the state of Washington.
