WENATCHEE— Washington Senate-proclaimed Eldest Wenatchee Resident, Dorothy Reed, is celebrating her 110th birthday with a visit from Sen. Brad Hawkins and a shoutout from the Seattle Mariners, her all-time favorite sports team.

Reed first moved to Wenatchee from Jamestown, North Dakota in 1936. Already a baseball fan, Dorothy later became an avid devotee of the Seattle Mariners. Having received word of Reed’s fanship after the senate resolution was read in Olympia in April, with Reed's grandsons in attendance, the Mariners decided to do something special to commemorate Dorothy’s birthday.

Hawkins Jersey.jpeg

State Sen. Brad Hawkins holds up a Mariners jersey created for Wenatchee supercentenarian Dorothy Reed, who turned 110 on June 9.


Kasey Safford: (509) 665-1187

safford@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Social Media/Newsletter Editor

Born and raised in Wenatchee, Kasey is currently attending ASU online to obtain her BA in English.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?