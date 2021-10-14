Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Former councilmember Doug Miller is running against incumbent Keith Huffaker for the at-large B position on Wenatchee City Council.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
I have served this community in many capacities since my years at Wenatchee High School. I volunteered for search and rescue missions as a teenager and then volunteered as a firefighter at the age of 17. I learned at an early age that we can accomplish more as a team, than we can individually. I believe that is true as a council member as well.
I previously served as a councilmember in Wenatchee from 2006 to 2012. I served as a School Board member in Wenatchee beginning in 2002. I am now retired from my career as a fire department chief officer and Chelan County District One fire commissioner. As a 50-year resident in the Wenatchee Valley, I have much more time to serve as a member of our council. I also worked as a broadcast engineer and owned a wireless communications company (small business) in the 1980s and early 1990s.
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Wenatchee. What do you plan to do to tackle that issue?
Implement the action items found in our existing homeless plan, maintain participation through our housing task force and review funding already approved by the City Council. As a council member, participate in work groups and develop future elements of the housing plans through 2025. For the existing property owner or landlord receiving city services and experiencing financial difficulty — ask for input and considerations for the council to implement, including reductions in the city tax on utilities and city implemented property tax amounts by amending the city code.
Wenatchee is projected to grow dramatically in coming years. In your opinion, how can the city prepare for future growth and development?
The city has developed several past community development plans to address growth and our expanding population numbers. Most of the elements include references to city code as required by the Growth Management Act. As a single council member, I have voted in favor of the plans dating back to 2006. I also recognize that Wenatchee is an island within Chelan County, accessible by bridges and crowded traffic corridors. Future growth elements should include design for traffic improvements, using the transportation funds and largely funded by the development applicant.
Wenatchee has grown increasingly diverse. How would you ensure our city is a welcoming place for people of color and LGBTQ individuals and that all voices are represented on the council?
The primary responsibility of our council members is to provide for equal access and equal protection for the city residents and our community, as a whole. The city also maintains an advisory committee to provide input to our staff and the councilmembers.
Persons can expect to receive city services without fear of discrimination. Policies created by the council address both employees of the city and residents. The best way to make the council a model for diversity is to have several more candidates file for election in May.