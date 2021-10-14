Editor's note: Get to know your ballot by reading more of The Wenatchee World's election coverage at wwrld.us/2021elections.
Douglas Brown is running against Norman Stenberg for Entiat City Council position 1. Incumbent Evelyn Quezada did not seek reelection.
What qualities or experiences make you the best candidate for the position?
I have served in several elected positions, for Union, and for a large HOA. Strong integrity and honesty is very important to me. The ability to listen to all sides for both the people and issues is one of my strong suits. My goal is to be an advocate for the people.
What do you think are the important issues in this race?
None.
What is your vision for Entiat? Are there specific issues or projects you want to tackle if elected?
Controlled growth. Growth and change is going to happen! My goal as a city council member is for it to happen in as healthy a way as possible for our small community and its infrastructure. With my many years of experience in elected positions representing co-workers and community, I feel I can represent the people of the city of Entiat.
