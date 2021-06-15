EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Tuesday morning in a McDonald's drive-thru.

East Wenatchee police officers were called the fast food restaurant on Valley Mall Parkway at 1:27 a.m. after a call about a driver who was possibly intoxicated, said Chief Rick Johnson. There were also three male passengers in the 2020 GMC Sierra.

Steinburg, driver, was taken into custody and submitted to a breathalyzer. 

His blood alcohol content was measured at .154 and .152, Johnson said. The legal limit is .08. The breathalyzer tests were administered at 2:43 a.m., more than an hour after he was contacted at the drive-thru.

Steinburg was released from custody.

Steinburg was elected to the board of commissioners in 2016 after he defeated Dale L. Snyder by earning 56% of the vote. He was reelected in 2020 after running unopposed.

Steinburg did not respond to an email request for comment Tuesday.

