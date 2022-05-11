WATERVILLE — After more than a year and a half of planning, Douglas County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously rejected a proposed annexation that would have moved over 1,300 Douglas County residents into the city of East Wenatchee.
Commissioners said their decision was influenced by negative public comments and the overall lack of public participation.
"I don't want to be one of those big government (types who) thinks they know better than the public when you have overwhelming opposition," said Commissioner Kyle Steinburg. I don't want to cram it down the throat of the constituency that in this current form doesn't want it."
The East Wenatchee Annexation Interlocal Agreement would have annexed four unincorporated regions of Douglas County in the city's Urban Growth Area.
As of March 2020, state law allows governments to annex through an agreement rather than a vote or petition. Steinburg said he thought this process was partially flawed as it did not include enough public participation.
A little over 1,300 persons across four unincorporated areas in Douglas County would be added to city of East Wenatchee if the interlocal agreement had been approved.
Douglas County would have split the annual sales tax, about $375,000, from the car dealerships for four years, according to the agreement.
Some residents spoke negatively on the annexation agreement at an East Wenatchee City Council meeting last week.
Commissioners also said on Tuesday that they had received more negative comments since the meeting.
"I went in with the expectation ... of having a little bit more public input, hoping to be compelled with confidence that that's what the citizens wanted," said Commissioner Marc Straub. "And that's not what I heard."
The commissioners said Tuesday that they'd be open to revisiting the annexation if the agreement was amended, addressing residents' concerns like the car tab fee, utility taxes, among other things.
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said at the meeting she was frustrated by the commissioners' decision.
"I think you've known all along that you didn't want to do this," she said. "It’s upsetting you would drag this out over a year, lead me along and then vote against it," she said.
Crawford also described how her staff poured countless hours to work on this, with one staff member delaying their retirement.
Commissioners, however, said they didn't come to a conclusion until after hearing the public testimony at last week's joint county-city meeting.
Commissioner Dan Sutton also mentioned comments made by East Wenatchee Council member John Sterk, who voted against the annexation, saying residents should be included in the process.
The commissioners said on Tuesday they shared Sterk's interest in taking the question of annexation to a ballot.
Crawford said in an interview with The Wenatchee World that she agrees with Steinburg in that the annexation process is probably flawed.
"Had we had more community conversation prior to working on this interlocal agreement for a year and a half, maybe we would have drawn out some of those concerns and allowed us an opportunity to correct some misconceptions," she said.
City staff will be working on educating the councilmembers on what their two remaining options looks like and how they work: a ballot measure or petition.
A petition for annexation would require the signatures of property owners in the annexed areas whose properties equal 60% of the area's property value, according to Crawford.
The second option would be to take the matter to the ballot, looking for a majority vote in the area looking to be annexed, she said.
Crawford said the earliest they could get the annexation question on the ballot is this November. If the city takes the petition route, Crawford said she thinks it would take a little longer than the original June 30 date.
"Now we have more opportunity and a better opportunity to make sure that we educate and help them understand the tax differences and the misconceptions that are out there," Crawford said. "So we'll take the time to do that."
The proposed annexation, which would have taken effect June 30, covers four areas:
- West of South Kentucky Avenue and South of 3rd and 4th streets. (Includes car dealerships Town Toyota, Town Ford Lincoln and Apple Valley Honda, which would be a significant sales tax revenue increase for the city.)
- Stone Ridge Subdivision. (Includes 56 homes and two empty parcels.)
- Parcels north of 10th Street. (Includes Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, orchards and a handful of homes.)
- Sand Canyon Estates Subdivision (Includes 19 homes and two empty parcels.)