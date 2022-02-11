WENATCHEE — Douglas County has a new Office of Public Defender which will represent people in court if they are unable to get their own lawyer.
The county previously relied on contracting with law firms to provide indigent defense, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub said in an email to The Wenatchee World.
“It was far less expensive to our taxpayers than employing staff attorneys and the associated overhead expenses,” he said. “However, over the last several years, law firms responding to requests for proposals have diminished significantly, and the contract expenses have been driven up significantly.”
The county increased the amount of funds budgeted for indigent defense for the county’s 2022 budget by $170,144 for a total of $800,000. The funds for the new department will come from the expense fund already budgeted, according to the ordinance commissioners signed on Tuesday.
“We expect the transition period to be challenging, but we are confident that once we’ve successfully navigated the transition, it will prove to be a win-win for all,” Straub said in an email.
Sign up for the Daily Headlines
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
The county will continue contracts with attorneys for indigent defense in district court, but the program’s administration will be performed by the public defender office.
The new department will have an appointed public defender, two other staff attorneys and two support staff positions. The county expects to post the administrator position on Feb. 14.
The appointed public defender will be the office’s administrator, managing a caseload and handling contracts with outside attorneys needed if conflicts arise, Straub said.
A committee, required by state law to select the public defender, includes Straub, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber and attorney John Brangwin of Woods, Brangwin & Bratton PLLC.
Chelan County relies on the Counsel for Defense of Chelan County, a Wenatchee-based nonprofit, for its indigent defense.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.