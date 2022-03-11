Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WATERVILLE — The search is on in Douglas County for a new county administrator and a land services director.

James Barker

James Barker

Douglas County administrator

County Administrator James Barker announced in early January he will retire at the end of this year — after nearly 45 years with the county, according to Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub.

Commissioners are in the process of interviewing three in-house candidates for the job, Straub said.

Straub said he expects Barker’s successor to be chosen no later than mid-April.

Mark Botello

Mark Botello

The county also is interviewing to replace Land Services Manager Mark Botello, who left in January after being on the job since March 2020. He replaced long-time land services director Mark Kulaas, who had worked for the county since 1996.

Botello has returned to work for the city of Entiat as community development and public works director, where he worked before taking the county job. He previously had worked as director of planning and building for the city of Cashmere.

While the search continues for a permanent replacement, the county has hired Perry Huston, former Okanogan County planning director, on an up-to-one-year contract, Straub said.

The position for land services director, or “Planning & Economic Development Director,” was posted on Jan. 5 on the Douglas County website. The director is responsible for coordinating the land services department which handles planning, code enforcement and economic development for the county.

A public candidate interview for the land services position is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Find a Zoom link for the Douglas County commissioner’s meeting at wwrld.us/douglasmeeting.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?