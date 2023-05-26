WATERVILLE — Inside the Douglas County Museum’s rock and gem collection, museum director Dr. Earl Cater dimmed the lights and aimed a UV flashlight at a glass case filled with rocks glowing green, orange, purple, and yellow.
The Douglas County Museum at 124 W Walnut St, Waterville, opened for the season from 11 to 5 p.m May 25. The museum operates Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30. Admission is free, but the museum accepts donations.
If a visitor asks, they can handle the flashlight and some pieces of the rock and gem collection, Cater said. The museum houses a 73.25-pound iron and nickel meteorite, the Waterville Meteorite, but visitors are allowed to handle a smaller piece of meteorite.
“Of course, we (the Douglas County Museum) can’t let people just touch everything," Cater said. "But, if I have a case open, like the military case, and there are children in here, I’ll let them hold the cannonball. Just don’t drop it on your toes!”
The museum prioritizes a hands-on and friendly atmosphere, Cater said. The museum collects, displays, and preserves the history of Douglas County, he added.
Many artifacts relate to Waterville's early pioneer and frontier culture, like a padlock from 1888 that protected the wagon of local Martin Johnson.
In 1959, longtime Waterville residents William and Etta Schluenz started the Douglas County Museum to house their extensive rock collection. While still housing the rock and gem collection, the museum expanded to include many artifacts that may intrigue visitors, like a two-headed calf hiding in the basement. The calf was born on Hayden McKee's farm in the spring of 1962. While the calf lived for 10 days, the Douglas County Museum immortalized him inside of a glass case for visitors.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone