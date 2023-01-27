EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD tacked on an additional $350,000 "not to exceed" limit to its contract for the Rapids-Columbia 230-kilovolt transmission line, included in the Northern Mid-Columbia Joint Project. 

Commissioners on Monday approved the money for design and construction management of the transmission line that will run from Douglas County PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island to the Bonneville Power Administration’s Columbia Substation, near the entrance to Palisades off Highway 28, but on the west side of the highway.



