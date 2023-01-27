EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD tacked on an additional $350,000 "not to exceed" limit to its contract for the Rapids-Columbia 230-kilovolt transmission line, included in the Northern Mid-Columbia Joint Project.
Commissioners on Monday approved the money for design and construction management of the transmission line that will run from Douglas County PUD’s Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island to the Bonneville Power Administration’s Columbia Substation, near the entrance to Palisades off Highway 28, but on the west side of the highway.
The $350,000 boost brings the contract with Perteet engineering firm to a limit of almost $1.8 million. Perteet's contract as the transmission line designer and construction management consultant started in 2019, according to Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas County PUD spokesperson.
Douglas County PUD selected Magnum Power LLC as the contractor for construction of the line in March 2022 for roughly $5.8 million. The total project cost is estimated at $23.9 million, to be split by BPA, Chelan, Grant and Douglas county PUDs, Vibbert said.
In November, the total cost estimate was $21 million, Vibbert said then.
“Part of the resolution are some cost increases that Perteet is passing along to us,” said Gary Ivory, Douglas County PUD general manager, at the Monday meeting. “They’re asking for an increase of approximately 10% (from 2022 to 2023 rates).”
The contract with Perteet permits annual adjustments to the rate schedule, according to PUD documents. Construction will run longer than the previous projected timeline, which was expected to be completed by spring 2023, and is related to the cost increase, said Dennis Baker, Douglas PUD distribution engineering supervisor.
“Because of material delays and some other issues, construction is going to go past what we originally thought,” Baker said. “This is to kind of cover that extra amount of time we need those folks there.”
Baker added construction is anticipated to be completed by June due to material delays and limited working hours related to avian and big game restrictions, according to PUD documents.
“An agreement with that many parties on a large project was the main delay,” Vibbert wrote in November.
Originally, the project was expected to be completed in spring 2023, as reported in this Wenatchee World article: bit.ly/3H5sumG. The project has been in the works since at least 2012 and construction started in 2022.
The Northern Mid-Columbia Joint Project — coordinated by Douglas County PUD, Chelan County PUD, Grant County PUD and the Bonneville Power Administration — is meant to meet federal requirements for power reliability.
