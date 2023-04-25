EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD will provide an East Wenatchee data center owned by Sabey Corporation an additional 18 megawatts of power through an interconnection and service agreement passed at Monday's board meeting.
The power is accessible through the PUD’s "Pangborn substation," according to PUD documents.
Sabey (wenatcheeworld.com), a multi-tenant data center, and the PUD entered into an agreement in April 2017 for access to 52 megawatts, according to PUD documents. The agreement has been updated to 70 megawatts for April 2023 through December 2029. In 2029, Sabey has the option for a three-year renewal on its agreement with the PUD.
“This is a long time coming. There's been a lot of earnest negotiations that have gone on,” said Ryan Beebout, Sabey's Central Washington general manager, at the meeting. "Very, very important... to continue to do business in East Wenatchee."
Sabey's first 52 megawatts is under the PUD rate schedule 1E and the next 18 megawatts will be on schedule 4, according to Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson (douglaspud.com). Under rate schedule 1E, the basic charge is $17.42 per month with an energy charge that ranges from $.031 for the first 25,000 kWh (kilowatt hour) to $.0327 for 50,000 kWh and higher.
Rate Schedule 4
Delivery variable charge
$0.006 per kWh
Delivery fixed charge
$7.27 per kW of demand
Integration charge
$8.50 per kW * 3% * average load
$8.50 per kW * difference between average load and peak load
The East Wenatchee Sabey consists of nine buildings on more than 130 acres on Grant Road. The Sabey website boasts the area has the lowest electrical rates in the country at .031 per kW (kilowatt).
“Electricity is supplied by sustainable hydro power through Douglas County Public Utility District," the website states.
Sabey has two other data center sites in Washington: Quincy and Seattle, as well as in Texas, Virginia and New York.
