An aerial view of the Sabey Corporation data center complex near Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Sabey and Douglas County PUD agreed to 70 megawatts of power at the Monday board meeting. 

EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD will provide an East Wenatchee data center owned by Sabey Corporation an additional 18 megawatts of power through an interconnection and service agreement passed at Monday's board meeting.

The power is accessible through the PUD’s "Pangborn substation," according to PUD documents. 



