EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is changing its power rate to include a minimum charge and hinge more on a demand charge for its larger cryptocurrency minors and data centers due to the unpredictability of loads.
The new power rate, which commissioners approved Monday, for the subset of eight customers that use 500 kilowatts or more, will start January 2024.
“I think we’ve found that there are some inconsistencies there (with power for cryptocurrency mining), it’s fairly erratic," said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the Monday board meeting. "This leads to problems for the district on our power generation side and also related to our power supply contracts.”
The change to weighing the power rate more heavily on a demand charge and tacking on a minimum charge can incentivize these customers "to keep their loads steady and predictable," according to PUD spokesperson, Meaghan Vibbert. The change to demand charge and the minimum charge will not apply to smaller miners (less than 500 kilowatts), only to customers using greater than 500 kilowatts, currently eight. Smaller miners, 19 customers, will remain in the original power rate schedule.
The PUD implements a 10% rate increase every six months through January 2025 for all customers, with the next 10% uptick set for July. The commissioners will consider post 2025 rates at an undetermined future date, Vibbert wrote in an email.
Current Schedule 1D Rate for blockchain and low tier data services:
Basic Charge
$23.04 per month
Energy Charge:
$.0413 for first 25,000 KWH (Kilowatt hours)
$.0425 for 25,001 KWH to 49,999 KWH
$.0432 for 50,000 KWH and over
Demand Charge:
$3.54 per kilowatt of demand in excess of 50 kilowatts.
For customers at or more than the 500 kilowatt measured demand, the demand charge will jump to $36 (per kilowatt of demand in excess of 50 kilowatts) in January 2024 and incline to $43.56 by January 2025. The minimum charge for these customers will be totaled by demand charge multiplied by 80% of the customer's maximum metered demand during the most recent 12 month period.
“If you’re a fairly consistent energy user through the last 12 month period, this rate would actually have a slight decrease for you in 2024 estimated," said Zach Gormley, PUD auditor, at the Monday meeting. “If you’re not a consistent user, you’ll see an increase in 2024.”
Vibbert added for the last four years, the PUD experienced a "significant number of load swings, where specific loads have either increased or decreased roughly 25% of the total capacity for the service."
The public hearings for the rate change were open for four weeks prior to commissioners approving the change Monday.
“We’re very proud of the fact that we try to keep a consistent load to be a responsible user. We know if we keep our loads on all the time, we’re a very stable known customer and if we cycle loads on and off, we go from being one of your best customers to your very worst customer," said Malachi Salcido, founder and CEO of Salcido Enterprises LLC. "I think you're doing the right thing. You have to get the variability out of your user base."
