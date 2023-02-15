EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is entering into a three-year contract with Columbia Research for northern pikeminnow removal from the Columbia River.
The fish removal contract fulfills a requirement of the PUD’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license, said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the meeting. Commissioners approved the contract Monday.
According to PUD documents, the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan requires the removal of northern pikeminnow. Northern pikeminnow are predatory freshwater fish and are a “large” member of the minnow family. “Due to their large numbers and distribution throughout the Columbia River basin, northern pikeminnow are considered to pose the greatest predation threat to migrating juvenile anadromous salmonids,” said a PUD document. Ivory said the removal includes when the group “throws buoys into the water.”
“Columbia Research has done this in the past,” Ivory said. “(There are) moderate increases through the life of the contract.”
The contract includes a gradual cost increase year over year: roughly $153,800 in 2023, almost $157,000 in 2024 and $160,092 in 2025.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone