wells dam on Columbia river
Buy Now

Wells Dam and its reservoir on the Columbia River. 

 World file photo/Emily Thornton

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is entering into a three-year contract with Columbia Research for northern pikeminnow removal from the Columbia River.

The fish removal contract fulfills a requirement of the PUD’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license, said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the meeting. Commissioners approved the contract Monday.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?