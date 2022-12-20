EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD selected Ferndale, Wash.-based IMCO General Construction to build the PUD's future Hydrogen Production and Fueling Facility on Highway 2/97 in Baker Flats.
PUD commissioners approved the roughly $18.2 million construction contract at a special meeting Tuesday.
“We’re pretty pleased with IMCO, we think they’re a qualified contractor and would do a good job constructing the facility for us,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the meeting. “They’ve assembled a good team that’s very capable, they have experience with different projects of this scope and size. So we’re pleased to get a good bid from them.”
An engineer estimated the construction project would be around $17.7 million. The PUD received one other bid from a Bellingham construction company, Haskell Corporation, for $21 million.
“I’m glad we got a couple bids… at least we got a couple,” said Commissioner Molly Simpson.
According to Ivory, IMCO is ready to get started on work as soon as it signs a contract. According to this Wenatchee World article, bit.ly/3PIV69h, the facility will make hydrogen fuel at the site and sell it at the PUD’s East Wenatchee offices, where a new Level 3 electric vehicle charging station also is planned. Hydrogen production is slated for July 2023.
