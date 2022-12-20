Resized_20220720_092211_resized.jpeg (copy) (copy)

Hydrogen storage tanks are placed July 20 for the Douglas County PUD's hydrogen facility.

 Provided photo/Douglas County PUD

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD selected Ferndale, Wash.-based IMCO General Construction to build the PUD's future Hydrogen Production and Fueling Facility on Highway 2/97 in Baker Flats.

PUD commissioners approved the roughly $18.2 million construction contract at a special meeting Tuesday.



