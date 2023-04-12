crypto

Salcido Enterprises employees perform maintenance on servers in the server farm at Pangborn Industrial Park in January 2021.

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is considering changing cryptocurrency miners' and low-tier data centers’ annual demand charge, the fee for electric use measured in kilowatts, to the individual company's highest measured demand from the year prior.

The PUD held a public hearing at Monday's board meeting about a change to Schedule 1D customers, cryptocurrency miners and low-tier data centers, or those with simpler infrastructure in comparison to large scale centers. 



