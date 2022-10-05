WENATCHEE — Where to sell power, the Columbia River Treaty and economic development were some issues discussed Thursday at an election forum for two contested PUD commission seats up for votes in November.

The contested races, Douglas County PUD District 3 and Chelan County PUD Commission District 3 each have two candidates who participated in the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce event.

Aaron Viebrock web

Aaron Viebrock


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?