EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD approved to add chairmen on committees for the Habitat ConservationPlans (HCP), an environmental program for Chelan County PUD and Douglas County PUD with federal, state and tribal stakeholders.
The position has prompted contention in the past, according to Douglas County PUD employees.
Commissioners on Monday approved an agreement with Anchor QEA LLC, an environmental science consulting firm, in which Dr. John Ferguson, fisheries scientist, will be a chairperson on two HCP committees. Ferguson will coordinate both the HCP Policy Committee and HCP Coordinating Committee. Bioanalyst with BioAnalysts Inc., Dr. Tracy Hilman, will move into the chairperson position for the Wells Habitat Conservation Plan Tributary Committee.
HCP bonds both the Douglas PUD and Chelan PUD to a program that spans 50 years to ensure hydro projects have no net impact on mid-Columbia salmon and steelhead runs. The districts’ commitments to the program include fish bypass systems and off-site hatchery programs.
HCP consists of the districts and a cluster of agencies and tribes, including U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.
The program requires the districts to hire the neutral third party facilitator for the committees on a three-year rotation.
“The committees can be fairly contentious, anything related to the fish (and) hydropower,” said Shane Bickford, Douglas PUD natural resources and dam safety assistant manager. “These committees, particularly the federal and state agency reps, feel as though they have a lot of power and the tribes also feel like they have a lot of power with their reservation authorities.”
According to Bickford, the chairperson of the committees keeps the federal and state agencies, as well as both the districts and tribes, within the parameters of the contract. He added the two most contentious HCP periods in the last 20 years on record were both related to the chairperson.
“When the committee chair tells them that what they’re trying to do is outside the construct of the contract… or it goes against the governor’s policy, or the president’s policy for that matter, those agencies will try to leverage outside the contract,” said Bickford. “The chair can frequently get into hot water because of perceived biases.”
Hilman’s three-year contracted position isn’t to exceed $165,000. The Anchor QEA LLC three-year contract for the two committees is set to not exceed $315,000. According to Bickford, the two utilities share the cost of HCP activities.
