EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is gearing up for the nearing state legislative session, which starts its 105-day period Jan. 9. The PUD is making plans to connect with lawmakers geographically attached to the district as well as legislators and legislation intertwined with its hydrogen production facility project.
Douglas PUD encompasses the 7th and 12th Legislative districts on a voting map. The PUD is orchestrating a 7th District delegation meeting on Dec. 13 with all three legislators: Sen. Shelly Short, Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber and Rep. Joel Kretz.
“(We will) lean more into the 7th District, because they represent the (hydrogen production facility) project and most of your constituents,” said Shiloh Burgess, PUD manager of government affairs at the Monday meeting. “We will likely just reach out individually and make ourselves available to the 12th (district legislators).”
Kretz also met with PUD staff, including Burgess, in November and discussed an array of topics, including his relationship with other utilities.
Sen. Joe Nyguen, hailing from the West side of the state in the 34th District, requested to meet with the PUD to learn more about the hydrogen project. Sen. Joe Nguyen is likely to be the chair of the state energy committee, according to Burgess.
“Senator Nyguen is reaching out proactively before session — it’s not always an easy time of year to get meetings with legislators, especially those outside your district — and it’s (the meeting request) all around the hydrogen project in particular, a lot of interest in that,” Burgess said.
A concrete date for the meeting hadn’t been decided at the Monday meeting, although likely to be set for mid-December, according to Burgess.
“I think hydrogen will be a focus (in the legislative session), I don’t know how much of a focus it will be, so it will be great to get some understanding of where Senator Nyguen is with it. If he’s going to be the chair; what his priorities are, how he’s working with the transportation chair on hydrogen infrastructure funding,” Burgess said.
The PUD is also eyeing federal government agenda items adjacent to the district, Burgess said. The Water Resource Development Act could be sandwiched into the National Defense Authorization Act, a budget for military and national security programs at the Department of Defense and Department of Energy. The Water Resource Development Act is a bill related to water resource development projects, water supply and wastewater infrastructure, hydropower among other water resource projects, according to the legislation description.
“There’s been conversations about putting the Water Resource Development Act in the defense act. It’s been in reconciliation for some time,” Burgess said. “Likely they (Congress) won’t pass two things, they’ll lump those together.”
Douglas PUD is also running an internal review to determine whether to participate in the comment period for the U.S. Treasury on the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) rule making related to energy tax credits, particularly the production tax credit related to hydrogen.
“For us, being a direct pay potential recipient, which is outside the potential IRS treasury, we want to make sure that our weird niches are being taken into consideration: whether that’s the type of accounting system that we’re using or reports or what’s eligible related to power supply. We’re looking at that and trying to decide what is most important to comment on,” Burgess said. “(The) Treasury is actually seeking guidance before they even issue the guidance, which is good.”
According to Burgess, typically guidance is issued, then comment is taken, followed by final rule making and then collection of comments on the rulemaking is accepted.
“This $3 per kilogram potential tax credit could be very substantial for the district to our hydrogen production facility. That’s why we’re paying so much attention to it,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone