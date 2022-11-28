EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is amending its facility use agreement with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for a fish rearing program.
The amendment allows tribe members to rear, or raise, juvenile summer Chinook at the Wells Fish Hatchery. The PUD will also provide holding and transferring of surplus adult fish into the blocked areas upstream at Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams under the agreement.
“You’ve received letters of thanks from different tribal organizations for the offer the district has made to rear additional juvenile summer Chinook,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the Monday board meeting. “This ... would put a contract in place between the district and Colville Tribes who would act, sort of like the group that has organized all of the other tribal organizations, to contract directly with the district to raise 160,000 juvenile summer Chinook.”
According to Ivory, the rearing program, including tagging the fish, will cost $344,000 and it’ll cost $30 per adult fish held. The costs of the two efforts, the rearing of juvenile summer Chinook and transferring of adult fish, will be reimbursed by the Colville Tribes. The one year contract would only run through 2023.
“Staff has evaluated our programs out there and (we do) have the capacity to do this,” Ivory said.
According to PUD documents, staff also reviewed and received approval on the amendment from federal and state agencies. The document noted that the amendment, “provides cost savings to both entities by allowing the District to defray some of its operating costs while also providing the Colville Tribes with a reliable source for their passage studies.”
The PUD and Colville Tribes entered into the facility use agreement in 2018. The agreement was to allow Colville Tribes access to the PUD’s hatchery and trapping facilities for the collection of adult fish for studying and harvest purposes.
