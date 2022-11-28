EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD is amending its facility use agreement with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for a fish rearing program.

The amendment allows tribe members to rear, or raise, juvenile summer Chinook at the Wells Fish Hatchery. The PUD will also provide holding and transferring of surplus adult fish into the blocked areas upstream at Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams under the agreement.



