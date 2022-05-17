PATEROS — Douglas County PUD commissioners on Monday hired a consultant to tell them how much of a threat the Spencer Canyon Fault poses to Wells Dam.
PUD commissioners chose Lettis Consultants International Inc. (LCI), one of four firms competing for the job. PUD staff recommended LCI.
The work is being done as part of the dam’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license requirements.
The PUD conducted a seismic hazard assessment, another FERC requirement, that identified the fault as “the controlling seismic feature for the Wells Hydroelectric Project,” according to PUD documents. “As with any new geological feature, there are significant uncertainty associated with this new fault that warrant further investigation.”
As part of the evaluation, LCI will fly planes over a predetermined area and use Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) to find the fault, which is in Chelan and Douglas counties.
LiDAR is “a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to the Earth,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The result helps form “precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics.”
There’s uncertainty over where the fault location.
“The confidence level of knowing exactly where this fault is in Douglas County; there’s not a whole lot of confidence in it,” said David Hewitt, PUD project civil engineer for dam safety.
LiDAR information will be compiled to help show where the fault lies, after which site reconnaissance will be completed. Another phase may come if and when more information is needed. Most of the work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, but will continue into 2023.
Douglas County PUD has begun talks with Chelan County PUD to pair up with Chelan’s evaluation for Lake Chelan Dam’s seismic hazard assessment. Lake Chelan Dam and Wells Dam are about 12.7 miles apart via Highway 97. Douglas County PUD could use information from that area as part of its evaluation, but nothing has been decided on that coordination yet.
The fault — which wasn’t discovered until 2014 — is believed to have caused an earthquake in 1872 centered somewhere near Entiat.
The temblor "rattled enough rock and debris to temporarily block the then free-flowing river," according to The Wenatchee World archives.
“This is a very obvious fault. It’s unequivocal to the eye,” Craig Weaver, Seattle-based regional coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey earthquake program, told The World in 2014. “This is a very nice fault and potentially the biggest earthquake discovery since we found the Seattle fault was active in 1992.”
Geologists said "the fault caused an offset in the earth that breaks almost at the surface. That’s a sign the fault is “young” enough to coincide with the 1872 quake, which is thought to have measured between 6.8 to 7.2 on the Richter Scale."
LiDAR was used to help find the fault in 2014.
In 2007, scientists decided to use the technology from 2000 in eastern Washington, after having success in western Washington, The World reported.
The Lake Chelan-Entiat zone is one of the most active in eastern Washington, Steve Malone, geophysics professor at the University of Washington's Department of Earth & Space Sciences, said in 2007.