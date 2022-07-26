Purchase Access

BAKER FLATS — A Douglas County PUD hydrogen facility is inching closer to completion with sub-grading and rock work underway near the Shell station on Highway 2/97.

The PUD plans to make hydrogen fuel at the site and sell it at the PUD's East Wenatchee offices, along with a new Level 3 electric vehicle charging station.

Hydrogen storage tanks are placed Wednesday for the Douglas County PUD's hydrogen facility.
A crane lifts hydrogen storage tanks from a truck Wednesday for the Douglas County PUD's hydrogen facility. 
An electrolyzer is two wires stuck in water that channel an electric current. The current causes the water to separate into hydrogen and oxygen.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

