BAKER FLATS — A Douglas County PUD hydrogen facility is inching closer to completion with sub-grading and rock work underway near the Shell station on Highway 2/97.
The PUD plans to make hydrogen fuel at the site and sell it at the PUD's East Wenatchee offices, along with a new Level 3 electric vehicle charging station.
PUD commissioners on Monday were told that PUD staff negotiated to buy $2.9 million worth of hydrogen fueling equipment from OneH2, Inc. for the East Wenatchee fueling station. Completion is expected to be July 30, 2023. Commissioners on Monday OK'd the after-the-fact resolution for the purchase.
Planning for the 80-by-136-foot facility that will separate hydrogen from water using electricity began about three years ago. The building design should go to bid in August or September. Completion is scheduled for July 2023.
Hydrogen storage containers started arriving Wednesday for the $25 million project, said Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson.
The PUD hoped to have equipment by the end of June, according to its original schedule.
The PUD has received compressors, fueling stanchions and fueling panels for the facility, Vibbert wrote, but will request the manufacturers of the electrolyzer and purification equipment to delay delivery until the production facility is built.
The project is a bit behind in part because designs for the building housing the hydrogen machine were scrapped in April for different ones, Vibbert said.
The steel building couldn’t be modified to meet the Washington State Energy Code, according to Vibbert, as the metal walls weren’t straight up. Concrete masonry units (CMUs) had to be installed about 3 feet inside the metal building’s footprint.
“This CMU wall is necessary for structural support and separation of spaces within the building,” she wrote in an email. “The concrete structure will allow for more room inside the building, meet the energy code and can be designed to meet our needs.”
Another obstacle was bidding. Once the metal building parts were on site, initial contractor bids in April didn’t measure up to what the PUD wanted.
“That is another reason for the switch to the concrete building,” she wrote.
The PUD bought 109 acres in Baker Flats for about $2.1 million in October 2019, according to The Wenatchee World archives.
In April 2020, the PUD purchased a 5-megawatt hydrogen machine from Hydrogenics Corp. for about $9.5 million. It hasn't been delivered, but some associated equipment has, Vibbert said.
A hydrogen machine, an electrolyzer, contains a cathode (negative charge), an anode (positive charge) and a membrane in water. The components split the water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity, according to the Cummins Inc. website. Cummins bought Hydrogenics Corporation, from which the PUD purchased its machine. The company makes electrolyzers and the machine also has other components.
The PUD project broke ground on the project in March 2021.
Then, it purchased land in early 2022 from C&O Nursery Company and Global Ag Properties USA LLC of almost 92 and 318 acres, for $4.9 million and $7 million, respectively. The land was to accommodate the hydrogen production and storage facility in case the PUD wants to build on it later, Vibbert said then.
