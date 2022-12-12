EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD and Microsoft Corporation are entering into an interconnection and service agreement in which the company will receive power from a third-party provider while using the PUD's power lines and paying higher rates if needed.
A new substation at 875 Urban Industrial Way in East Wenatchee serves the East Wenatchee data center.
The agreement, approved by PUD commissioners Monday, spans from Jan. 6, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2029.
“This is a very large load for the district,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager. “It’s three times our residential load and over double the Douglas County PUD load.”
Microsoft will be under the district’s Rate Schedule 4, which is for large customers who exceed 1,000 kVA (Kilovolt-ampere) for six consecutive months over a year, according to Douglas PUD documents. Those customers use district power lines for delivery of purchased power from an outside source and pay more than residential customers.
According to Ivory, the district is working with Microsoft to secure a third-party power source and the district will not supply power to Microsoft through the Wells Hydroelectric Project. However, the Wells Dam will be tapped for balancing daily loads.
“It’s important for us to support business, economic development, while still providing reliable and affordable service for residential and small business customers,” said Ivory.
According to Ivory, there were several cornerstones of the agreement that the district was aiming to achieve with the contract, including the seven-year term and using a third-party source for power. Another principle was “growth pays for growth,” so Microsoft has funded the substation and construction costs, said Ivory.
“And (the fourth principle) we tried to limit the district’s exposure in this contract and provide quality service to our new customer at the same time,” said Ivory. “We realize that there are risks there. In the end, we knew it was important for you guys to retain control of the rate making aspect.”
According to PUD documents, Microsoft and Douglas PUD previously entered into a temporary power supply agreement for temporary power to service the construction and commissioning load. That agreement terminates Jan. 5.
