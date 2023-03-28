230329-newslocal-microsoftagreement 01.jpg
Buy Now

Large electrical equipment is installed at a new substation on the Microsoft data center property on Urban Industrial Way, north of Pangborn Airport, on Tuesday.

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD will design and construct a new substation to own and operate for a new load for Microsoft Corporation.

Commissioners approved the facilities cost agreement at the Monday board meeting. The district will provide cost estimates for the substation’s construction work to Microsoft and Microsoft will reimburse the district for the work through the agreement.

microsoft

Microsoft's new data center in East Wenatchee.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?