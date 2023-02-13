EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County PUD is moving into the second phase of its Wells Hydrogen Project, after commissioners approved the purchase of a second electrolyzer Monday.
“The district has obligated itself to construct this hydrogen production facility. The building was built so it could house four of these electrolyzers,” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, at the commission meeting.
The hydrogen production facility is being built near the Shell station on Highway 2/97 in Baker Flats with the capacity to accommodate up to 80 megawatts of hydrogen production.
The PUD plans to sell hydrogen at its East Wenatchee offices and provide a new Level 3 electric vehicle charging station. Hydrogen production should begin in June 2024.
The first phase of the project included the purchase of the first electrolyzer in 2020. Both electrolyzers have the capacity of 5 megawatts, which would put the facility up to 10 megawatts.
Both electrolyzers are from Cummins Incorporated, with the delivery of the second one within two years, which Ivory noted was a nod to high demand. The building has been designed specifically for Cummins Inc. electrolyzers, Ivory said.
“The district has seen a high demand for the hydrogen it’s going to produce,” Ivory said. “We’re also seeing there are some favorable production tax credits that will be available from the federal government to help us pay these capital projects off.”
According to Ivory, the PUD received a $5 million tax credit for equipment, such as the electrolyzer, at the hydrogen production facility.
Total project cost was expected to cost $25 million in July 2022. No estimates have been provided since then.
The PUD bought 109 acres in Baker Flats for about $2.1 million in October 2019.
In April 2020, the PUD purchased a 5-megawatt hydrogen machine from Hydrogenics Corp., now Cummins Inc., for about $9.5 million.
The PUD project broke ground in March 2021.
Then, it purchased nearly 92 acres in early 2022 from C&O Nursery Company for $4.9 million. The land could be used for hydrogen production, Vibbert said previously.
In July, hydrogen storage containers began arriving.
In December, the PUD awarded an $18.2 million contract to IMCO Construction to build the 80-by-136-foot facility.
