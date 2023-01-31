EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD will dish out $25,000 in prepayment, as well as make a call for bids, to reconduct a transmission line from Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island to Valhalla Switchyard in Malaga.

“It (the Rapids-Hanna-Valhalla work) is necessary due to the Microsoft load and is being paid for by them,” wrote Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas PUD spokesperson, in an email. "Their (Microsoft) Interconnection and Service Agreement with us allows for a maximum connected load of 180 MW provided by a third party."



