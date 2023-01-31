EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD will dish out $25,000 in prepayment, as well as make a call for bids, to reconduct a transmission line from Rapids Switchyard in Rock Island to Valhalla Switchyard in Malaga.
“It (the Rapids-Hanna-Valhalla work) is necessary due to the Microsoft load and is being paid for by them,” wrote Meaghan Vibbert, Douglas PUD spokesperson, in an email. "Their (Microsoft) Interconnection and Service Agreement with us allows for a maximum connected load of 180 MW provided by a third party."
Douglas PUD commissioners approved the call for bids, as well as the $25,000 prepayment to Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Department of Energy, at the Jan. 23 board meeting.
“One of the projects we’ve got coming up and going out to bid for construction is we’re going to reconductor (replace current-carrying conductors in a transmission line) from Rapids to Hanna to Valhalla,” said Dennis Baker, Douglas PUD distribution engineering supervisor. “We’re re-conductoring that entire section of (115-kilovolt transmission) line.”
The $25,000 prepayment to the BPA is to cover design, material and labor to upgrade transformers and disconnect switches at the Valhalla Switchyard. The switchyard upgrades are needed to meet the 115-ampacity, Baker said. Ampacity is the maximum electrical current a conductor can carry, according to nonprofit public interest group, Clean Energy Grid: bit.ly/3DuGo0C.
“We’ll also be changing out all those structures (poles). They’re wood structures right now; they’ll be steel structures,” Baker said. “This will harden the system out there.”
PUD commissioners also approved asking for bids for the rebuild of the transmission line, with bids expected to be opened March 6.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone